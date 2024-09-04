See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) : This revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
CSG Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.39, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PEDEVCO Corp. (PED - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
PEDEVCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.25, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
