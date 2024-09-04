Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) : This revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CSG Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.39, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

PEDEVCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.25, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


