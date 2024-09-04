Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) : This revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CSG Systems International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CSG Systems International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CSG Systems International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CSG Systems International, Inc. Quote

CSG Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

CSG Systems International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CSG Systems International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CSG Systems International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CSG Systems International, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) : This automated electronic broker a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) : This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC Price and Consensus

Unilever PLC Price and Consensus

Unilever PLC price-consensus-chart | Unilever PLC Quote

Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unilever PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unilever PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unilever PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Unilever PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unilever PLC (UL) - free report >>

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples