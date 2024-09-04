See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) : This revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
CSG Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) : This automated electronic broker a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) : This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
