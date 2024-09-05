We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Air Industries Group (AIRI - Free Report) : This aerospace and defense company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 92.3% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.