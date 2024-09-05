See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Supervielle S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote
Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price
Grupo Supervielle S.A. price | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote
Air Industries Group (AIRI - Free Report) : This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.3% over the last 60 days.
Air Industries Group Price and Consensus
Air Industries Group price-consensus-chart | Air Industries Group Quote
Air Industries’s shares gained 69.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Air Industries Group Price
Air Industries Group price | Air Industries Group Quote
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Affirm Holdings’ shares gained 29% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
