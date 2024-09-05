Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Air Industries Group (AIRI - Free Report) : This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.3% over the last 60 days.

Air Industries’s shares gained 69.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings’ shares gained 29% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

