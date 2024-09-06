Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

OFG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas has a PEG ratio of 11.62 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

