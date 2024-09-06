See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)
OFG Bancorp (OFG)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
OFG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas has a PEG ratio of 11.62 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
