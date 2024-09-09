Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings' shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC - Free Report) : This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.   

Cerence's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO - Free Report) : This women's apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Victoria's Secret's shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

