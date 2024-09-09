See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Affirm Holdings' shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cerence Inc. (CRNC - Free Report) : This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus
Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote
Cerence's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cerence Inc. Price
Cerence Inc. price | Cerence Inc. Quote
Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO - Free Report) : This women's apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Victoria's Secret & Co. Price and Consensus
Victoria's Secret & Co. price-consensus-chart | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote
Victoria's Secret's shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Victoria's Secret & Co. Price
Victoria's Secret & Co. price | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote
