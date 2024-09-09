Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This trading and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co., Ltd has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


