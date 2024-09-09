See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This trading and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
