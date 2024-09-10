Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10:

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which provides internet content softwares and related services to Internet and other media a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

AudioEye has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 19.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Audioeye, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Audioeye, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Audioeye, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CarGurus, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarGurus, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarGurus, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) - free report >>

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) - free report >>

Published in

travel-leisure