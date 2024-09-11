Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03 compared with 63.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This trading and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80 compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


