Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This mortgage servicing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This midstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX LP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.97 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MPLX LP PE Ratio (TTM)

MPLX LP PE Ratio (TTM)

MPLX LP pe-ratio-ttm | MPLX LP Quote

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mid Penn Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Mid Penn Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Mid Penn Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MPLX LP (MPLX) - free report >>

Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) - free report >>

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) - free report >>

Published in

finance