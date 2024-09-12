Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This management consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.43 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which provides internet content software and related services to Internet and other media a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

AudioEye has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 19.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

