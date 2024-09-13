Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service (SaaS) company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91 compared with 401.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This homebuilder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


