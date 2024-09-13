See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service (SaaS) company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Consensus Cloud Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91 compared with 401.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This homebuilder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
