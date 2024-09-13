See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) - free report >>
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) - free report >>
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:
BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus
BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
BancFirst Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BancFirst Corporation Quote
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.