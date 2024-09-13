Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:

BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

BancFirst Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BancFirst Corporation Quote

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BancFirst Corporation (BANF) - free report >>

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Published in

mutual-funds