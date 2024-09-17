Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:  

China Coal Energy (CCOZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

China Coal Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.24 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43 compared with 15.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KT (KT - Free Report) : This company provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44 compared with 12.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


