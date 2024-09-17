See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
China Coal Energy (CCOZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
China Coal Energy Co. Price and Consensus
China Coal Energy Co. price-consensus-chart | China Coal Energy Co. Quote
China Coal Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.24 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
China Coal Energy Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
China Coal Energy Co. pe-ratio-ttm | China Coal Energy Co. Quote
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Axis Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43 compared with 15.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
KT (KT - Free Report) : This company provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation Price and Consensus
KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote
KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44 compared with 12.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KT Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
KT Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | KT Corporation Quote
