Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:  

Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote

Cerence has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73 compared with 62.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cerence Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cerence Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cerence Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cerence Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) : This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23 compared with 14.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

MI Homes (MHO - Free Report) : This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

MI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46 compared with 12.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction utilities