Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:
Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.
Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus
Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote
Cerence has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73 compared with 62.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cerence Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cerence Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cerence Inc. Quote
Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) : This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23 compared with 14.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
MI Homes (MHO - Free Report) : This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
MI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46 compared with 12.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
