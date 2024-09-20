See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:
Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT - Free Report) This bank holding company which provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Stock Yards Bancorp’s shares gained 36.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer-focused financial technology platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
SoFi Technologies’ shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.
Flutter Entertainment’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.