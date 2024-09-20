Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT - Free Report) This bank holding company which provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp’s shares gained 36.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer-focused financial technology platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

SoFi Technologies’ shares gained 29.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


