Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Cool Company Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cool Company Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Cool Company Ltd. Quote
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Qifu Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI - Free Report) : This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote
