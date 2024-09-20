See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:
RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CSG Systems International (CSGS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
CSG Systems International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.37 compared with 24.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI - Free Report) : This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Monarch Casino & Resort has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.60 compared with 35.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
