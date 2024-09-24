5 Reasons Why 2025 Will See a Nuclear Energy Revival

Chernobyl Disaster Ruins Nuclear Reputation ( The Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred in Northern Ukraine in the late 1980s. While conducting tests and simulations, a design flaw led to a substantial power surge. As engineers tried to shut down the nuclear reactor, explosions began, resulting in a nuclear accident that led to the evacuation of nearly 50,000 people, several deaths, and thousands of health complications (The WHO estimates the incident resulted in ~9,000 cancer-related fatalities). Recently, Hollywood and Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) ) have leveraged the disaster and created the “Chernobyl” television series. After growing steadily for three decades (from 1960-1990), U.S. nuclear capacity has stagnated. Image Source: U.S. Energy Information Agency Is Nuclear Energy Safe and Affordable? “I want to be super clear. You should not only not shut down the nuclear power plants, but you should also reopen the ones that have already shut down.” ~ Elon Musk Clearly, the nuclear energy industry unjustly has been marred by its negative reputation. Nevertheless, nuclear power is among the safest and most affordable energy sources. The truth is that all forms of energy have led to deaths in one way or another. For instance, in the late 1930s, a natural gas leak at a school in New London, Texas, led to the tragic deaths of more than 300 students and teachers. Compared to coal, nuclear power results in 99.9% fewer deaths. From a cost perspective, nuclear power plants have high upfront costs, but once they are built, are very cheap to run. Below are five reasons nuclear is the next big wave in the energy sector: 1. Data Center Demand to Drive Energy Demand Earnings growth in Nvidia (NVDA) and other artificial intelligence (AI) companies have proven that data center growth will soar. Power consumption from these energy-sucking fortresses is expected to result in a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10% until 2030. Image Source: Yesenergy.com 2. Nuclear Funding Secured ( Banking juggernauts, including Bank of America ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) ( ), Citi ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) ( ), and Morgan Stanley ( MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) ) pledged on Monday to support the goal of tripling nuclear power. 3. Growing Political Support ( Earlier this week, Constellation Energy ( CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) ( ) signed a 20-year mega-deal with Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) ) to provide nuclear power for its data centers. While most Republicans have been pro-nuclear, Democrats have been more hesitant to support it due to environmental concerns. However, Josh Shapiro, one of the most popular Democratic politicians, and the governor of the swing state of Pennsylvania, said the deal should be “fast-tracked.” 4. Electric Grid Issues From Georgia to Arizona to Texas, utility companies are struggling to keep up with soaring electricity demand – and that’s before the AI buildout. Nuclear is the only way the U.S. power grid can catch up to where it needs to be. 5. Nuclear Energy is Clean Energy Nuclear energy does not impact air quality, has a small footprint, and produces very little waste. Nuclear and Utility Stock Watchlist ( Investors should watch nuclear and utility companies like Vistra ( VST Quick Quote VST - Free Report) ( ), Exelon Corporation ( EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) ( ), and Cameco ( CCJ Quick Quote CCJ - Free Report) ( ). Finally, investors who want diversification may opt for the Global Uranium ETF ( URA Quick Quote URA - Free Report) ). Bottom Line Nuclear energy is arguably the cleanest and most affordable energy source. Despite suffering a reputational hit, there are several signs that nuclear will power the next global energy revolution.
