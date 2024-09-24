See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources’ shares gained 64.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Northwest’s shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First MidBancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company that provides community banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First Mid’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
