Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.48, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marubeni Corporation (MARUY - Free Report) : This trader of industrial and consumer goods carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Marubeni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.67, compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
