Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
