Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance