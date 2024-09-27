We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) : This luxury performance sports-car company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ferrari N.V. Price and Consensus
Ferrari N.V. price-consensus-chart | Ferrari N.V. Quote
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
Marubeni Corporation (MARUY - Free Report) : This trader of industrial and consumer goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Marubeni Corp. Price and Consensus
Marubeni Corp. price-consensus-chart | Marubeni Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.