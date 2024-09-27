Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) : This luxury performance sports-car company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Marubeni Corporation (MARUY - Free Report) : This trader of industrial and consumer goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


communications home-builder