Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

CoreCard Corporation Price and Consensus

CoreCard Corporation Price and Consensus

CoreCard Corporation price-consensus-chart | CoreCard Corporation Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) : This dredging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) - free report >>

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) - free report >>

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) - free report >>

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance gold