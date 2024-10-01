We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) : This dredging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.