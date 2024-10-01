See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU - Free Report) : This private equity company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Business Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This fintech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
OppFi Inc. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
AerCap Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.42 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
