Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU - Free Report) : This private equity company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Business Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) : This fintech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

AerCap Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.42 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


