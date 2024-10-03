Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A.'s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX - Free Report) : This healthy snack company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.  

Stryve Foods' shares gained 23.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

ProQR Therapeutics' shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

