Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:
BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. Price and Consensus
BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote
BRF S.A.'s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRF S.A. Price
BRF S.A. price | BRF S.A. Quote
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX - Free Report) : This healthy snack company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Stryve Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Stryve Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stryve Foods, Inc. Quote
Stryve Foods' shares gained 23.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stryve Foods, Inc. Price
Stryve Foods, Inc. price | Stryve Foods, Inc. Quote
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Price and Consensus
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. price-consensus-chart | ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Quote
ProQR Therapeutics' shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Price
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. price | ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Quote
