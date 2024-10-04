We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS - Free Report) : This semiconductor IP company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This airline holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH - Free Report) : This business and consumer banking services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.