Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS - Free Report) : This semiconductor IP company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This airline holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH - Free Report) : This business and consumer banking services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - free report >>

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - free report >>

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - free report >>

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) - free report >>

Published in

computers medical transportation