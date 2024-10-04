Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

Omnicell's shares gained 56.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Omnicell, Inc. Price

Omnicell, Inc. Price

Omnicell, Inc. price | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.  

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Quote

ServisFirst Bancshares' shares gained 28.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. price | ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - free report >>

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) - free report >>

Published in

medical