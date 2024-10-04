See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Omnicell's shares gained 56.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
ServisFirst Bancshares' shares gained 28.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
