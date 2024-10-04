Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

Kubota Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Kubota Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Kubota Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Kubota Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Kubota Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture