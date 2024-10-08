Back to top

Best Value Stock to Buy for October 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:  

Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) : This coal company which provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peabody Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


