Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY - Free Report) : This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Hyster-Yale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.7 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS - Free Report) : This hospitality company which develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
The ONE Group Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13 compared with 43.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.29 compared with 13.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
