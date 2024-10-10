Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 9th:

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.63 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Okta (OKTA - Free Report) : This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Okta, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Okta, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BRF S.A. (BRFS) - free report >>

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-staples