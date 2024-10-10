See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 9th:
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.63 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Okta (OKTA - Free Report) : This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
