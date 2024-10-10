See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:
Tencent (TCEHY - Free Report) This internet service portal company which provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus
Tencent Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Tencent Holding Ltd. Quote
Tencent’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tencent Holding Ltd. Price
Tencent Holding Ltd. price | Tencent Holding Ltd. Quote
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) : This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company which provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Equifax, Inc. Price and Consensus
Equifax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Equifax, Inc. Quote
Equifax’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equifax, Inc. Price
Equifax, Inc. price | Equifax, Inc. Quote
Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus
Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote
Phibro Animal Health’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price
Phibro Animal Health Corporation price | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.