Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:
Monroe Capital (MRCC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end investment management company which is focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Monroe Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Monroe Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Monroe Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Monroe Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Monroe Capital Corporation Quote
DBS Group (DBSDY - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus
DBS Group Holdings Ltd price-consensus-chart | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
DBS Group Holdings Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote
Manulife Financial Corp (MFC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the three dominant life insurers within its domestic Canadian market and possesses rapidly growing operations in the U.S. and several Asian countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Manulife Financial Corp Price and Consensus
Manulife Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Manulife Financial Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.
Manulife Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Manulife Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Manulife Financial Corp Quote
