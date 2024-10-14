Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus

HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus

HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This miner and seller of digital currencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Quote

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.9% over the last 60 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This intermediate gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold Corporation Price and Consensus

Iamgold Corporation Price and Consensus

Iamgold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Iamgold Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Iamgold Corporation (IAG) - free report >>

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) - free report >>

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) - free report >>

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) - free report >>

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) - free report >>

Published in

construction medical