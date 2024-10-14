We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE - Free Report) : This miner and seller of digital currencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.9% over the last 60 days.
IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) : This intermediate gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.