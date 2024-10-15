We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus
Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This self-administered lodging REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.