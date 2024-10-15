Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO - Free Report) : This self-administered lodging REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.8% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


