New Strong Buy Stocks for October 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE - Free Report) : This automotive technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT - Free Report) : This alternative fuel systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


