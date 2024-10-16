We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus
Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE - Free Report) : This automotive technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.
REE Automotive Ltd. Price and Consensus
REE Automotive Ltd. price-consensus-chart | REE Automotive Ltd. Quote
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT - Free Report) : This alternative fuel systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Price and Consensus
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.