We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Value Stocks Nearing 52-Week Highs with Stellar Dividends
Value investors and income seekers will want to pay attention to several stocks that are standing out among the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.
Edging toward new 52-week highs, here are three of these highly-ranked stocks that still stand out in terms of valuation while offering very generous dividends.
Finance Stocks: AB & AXAHY
The financial sector has moved to new highs and two stocks mirroring this move are financial investment management firm AllianceBernstein (AB - Free Report) and multi-line insurance provider Axa Group (AXAHY - Free Report) .
Trading near their 52-week peaks of just under $40 a share, AllianceBernstein and Axa Group’s stock are still at attractive forward earnings multiples of 12.1X and 9.9X respectively. Notably, this is nicely beneath the broader Zacks Financial Market’s average of 18X forward earnings and the benchmark S&P 500’s 24.6X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Plus, AllianceBernstein is expecting 12% EPS growth in fiscal 2024 with Axa Group’s bottom line slated to increase 8%. Further suggesting they are undervalued is that high double-digit EPS growth is in the forecast for these finance stocks in FY25 and AllianceBernstein has a 7.75% annual dividend yield with Axa Group’s at 3.98%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technology Services Leader: QFIN
It’s a rarity to find a technology services stock that offers a significant dividend but Qifu Technology (QFIN - Free Report) has a 3.77% annual payout. Operating a credit-tech platform in China, the Shanghai-based company provides a comprehensive suite of services to assist financial institutions and consumers in the loan lifecycle.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Attributed to the recent announcement of China’s economic stimulus, Qifu’s stock has rallied nearly +30% in the last month and has now soared over +100% year to date.
Despite being one of the market’s top performers, QFIN trades at just 6.1X foward earnings. Trading near its one-year high of $33 a share, Qifu’s EPS is projected to increase 38% this year to $5.08 with annual earnings expected to expand another 6% in FY25.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
These top-rated stocks could be in store for higher highs considering their attractive earnings outlook makes their P/E valuations look cheap. Furthermore, AllianceBernstein, Axa Group, and Qifu Technology should be viable long-term investments with their generous dividends making them more attractive in this regard.