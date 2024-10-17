We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This property-casualty insurance products and related services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Progressive’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Carvana’s shares gained 49.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN - Free Report) : This company that provides an end-to-end software platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.
Nexxen’s shares gained 28% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.