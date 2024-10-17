Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This property-casualty insurance products and related services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Progressive’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Carvana’s shares gained 49.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN - Free Report) : This company that provides an end-to-end software platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Nexxen’s shares gained 28% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

