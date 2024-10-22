See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:
Hawkins (HWKN - Free Report) : This company which distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent yearearnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Hawkins’ shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) This company which is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Ericsson’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Leidos’ shares gained 11.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
