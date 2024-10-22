Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Hawkins (HWKN - Free Report) : This company which distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent yearearnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Hawkins’ shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) This company which is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Ericsson’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Leidos’ shares gained 11.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

