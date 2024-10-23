We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:
Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Structure Therapeutics' shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated commercial vehicle dealership company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises' shares gained 11.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Natera, Inc. (NTRA - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Natera's shares gained 13.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
