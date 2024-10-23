We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 23rd
Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC - Free Report) : This material handling solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.63 compared with 19.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated commercial vehicle dealership company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Rush Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.00 compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Rush Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.65 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.