Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity verification company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Okta, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Okta, Inc. Quote

The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) : This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

The Gap has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Gap, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Gap, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Gap, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Gap, Inc. Quote

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) : This pure-play e-commerce company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Gap, Inc. (GAP) - free report >>

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

Chewy (CHWY) - free report >>

Published in

retail