Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Amicus Therapeutics' shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.      

Clipper Realty's shares gained 68.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eyecare pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.

Harrow's shares gained 127.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


