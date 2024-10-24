See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Amicus Therapeutics' shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty's shares gained 68.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eyecare pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.
Harrow's shares gained 127.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
