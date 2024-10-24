See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 24th
Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.32 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This local commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Yelp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.30 compared with 23.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.