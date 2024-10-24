Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.32 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This local commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Yelp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.30 compared with 23.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


