We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Clipper Realty (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus
Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This company which provides aircraft transportation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This nation’s premier consumer financial services companies which offers a wide range of credit products through a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and health and wellness providers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus
Synchrony Financial price-consensus-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote
Orix Corp Ads (IX - Free Report) : This diversified financial services institution which has diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus
Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote
Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.
Plexus Corp. Price and Consensus
Plexus Corp. price-consensus-chart | Plexus Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.