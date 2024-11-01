We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Champion Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Champion Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Champion Homes, Inc. Quote
American Assets Trust (AAT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 day.
American Assets Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Assets Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote
Sotherly Hotels (SOHO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote
Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) : This investor-owned health care services company, which owns and operates general hospitals and related health care facilities for urban and rural communities in numerous states, and has offices in California and Florida, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) : This global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.