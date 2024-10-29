See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) : This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Iamgold’ shares gained 43.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) This commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares’ shares gained 37.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) This bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp’ shares gained 33.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
