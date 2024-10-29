Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) : This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its cuurent year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold’ shares gained 43.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) This commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares’ shares gained 37.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) This bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp’ shares gained 33.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

