Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
Swedbank (SWDBY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.
United Microelectronics (UMC - Free Report) : This company which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Comerica (CMA - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company which delivers financial services in three primary geographic markets — Texas, California and Michigan — as well as Arizona and Florida, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
