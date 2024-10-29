See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
United Microelectronics (UMC - Free Report) : This company which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
United Microelectronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.33 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Rush Enterprises (RUSHA - Free Report) : This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.08 compared with 17.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Torrid Holdings (CURV - Free Report) : This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Torrid Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.67 compared with 26.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
